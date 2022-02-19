493,541 Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 493,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Spring Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,463,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 191,981 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,861,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 436,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 400,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 303,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its stake in Spring Valley Acquisition by 222.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 268,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 184,996 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SV opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

