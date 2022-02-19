7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.59

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 7digital Group shares last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01), with a volume of 15,573,507 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £12.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

About 7digital Group (LON:7DIG)

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The company's Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music, as well as provides client side software applications.

