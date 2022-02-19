83,450 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 83,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after buying an additional 3,421,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,017,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,605,000 after buying an additional 966,733 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,792,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,741,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,346,000 after buying an additional 700,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,176,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,760 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.68. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

