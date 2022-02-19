AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,763.34

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,763.34 ($23.86) and traded as low as GBX 1,395.75 ($18.89). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($19.35), with a volume of 16,260 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered AB Dynamics to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,280 ($30.85) to GBX 1,850 ($25.03) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.54) target price on shares of AB Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £323.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,668.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,763.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

About AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

