adbank Achieves Market Cap of $903,528.07 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $903,528.07 and approximately $2,960.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00038687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00106654 BTC.

About adbank

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 891,328,763 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.