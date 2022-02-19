Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) vs. Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Financial Comparison

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Adecoagro and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro 11.63% 13.32% 5.14% Shineco N/A -63.65% -45.24%

58.7% of Adecoagro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Adecoagro and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Adecoagro has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adecoagro and Shineco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro $817.76 million 1.20 $410,000.00 $1.03 8.12 Shineco $3.02 million 12.16 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Adecoagro has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Adecoagro beats Shineco on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products. The Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy segment consists of cultivated sugarcane which is processed and transformed into ethanol, sugar, and electricity and marketed. The Land Transformation segment includes identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland businesses and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. The company was founded by Alan Leland Boyce, Ezequiel Garbers, Mariano Bosch, and Walter Marcelo Sanchez in September 2002 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum. The Herbal Products segment involves in the processing and distribution of traditional Chinese medicinal herbal products as well as other pharmaceutical products. The Other Agricultural Products segment comprises planting, processing, and distribution of green and organic agricultural produce and growing and cultivating of Chinese Yew trees. The company was founded on August 20, 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

