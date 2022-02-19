Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $66.33 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for about $2.92 or 0.00007346 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $66.33 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 22,679,413 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

