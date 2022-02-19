AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ASIX traded down $6.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 904,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $50.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in AdvanSix by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AdvanSix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AdvanSix by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

