AFEN Blockchain (AFEN) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One AFEN Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market capitalization of $277,825.03 and $287,529.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,685.21 or 0.06769151 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,591.79 or 0.99806952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051131 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,865,359 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

