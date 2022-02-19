Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.93.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock valued at $19,187,104.

Several research firms recently commented on A. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

