Agora (NASDAQ:API) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.69

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 2586022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

API has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Agora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

The firm has a market cap of $946.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 9.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 11.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

