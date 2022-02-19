Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$36.03 and a 1 year high of C$52.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.18.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.