Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $313.50

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 313.50 ($4.24) and traded as low as GBX 276.50 ($3.74). Allianz Technology Trust shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.74), with a volume of 506,167 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 313.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 316.65.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel purchased 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 302 ($4.09) per share, for a total transaction of £495.28 ($670.20). Also, insider Tim Scholefield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £5,120 ($6,928.28). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,458 shares of company stock valued at $660,297.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

