Alphr finance Market Capitalization Reaches $92,812.70 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. Alphr finance has a total market cap of $92,812.70 and approximately $62,287.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043480 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,682.40 or 0.06766736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,603.95 or 0.99906681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Alphr finance Coin Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphr finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.