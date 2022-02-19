Ambire AdEx Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Ambire AdEx token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $60.09 million and $9.06 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00038254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00106356 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 151,639,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,197,232 tokens. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

