Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Boosted by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.62.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,236 shares of company stock worth $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.79%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

