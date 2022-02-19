Analysts Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. Amarin posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:AMRN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 1,564,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,158. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. Amarin has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

