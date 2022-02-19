Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.13. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 106,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. 279,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

