Analysts Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Calix reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.92 million. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

CALX traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $53.54. 560,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,281. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.66. Calix has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Calix by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,707,000 after purchasing an additional 322,325 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Calix by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,685,523 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,746,000 after purchasing an additional 165,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Calix by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 247,656 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Calix by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,771,962 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 228,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Calix by 3,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calix (CALX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.