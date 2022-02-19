Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.00. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ZION has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.56.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,564. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

