APYSwap (APYS) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $373,699.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.03 or 0.06844681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.61 or 0.99818517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003179 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

