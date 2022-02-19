Arqma Price Hits $0.0313 on Top Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $387,419.40 and $617.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,103.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,762.53 or 0.06888523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.67 or 0.00288431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.93 or 0.00777803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00071588 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.00402116 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00218385 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,414,253 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,709 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

