Artivion (AORT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Artivion (NYSE: AORT) is one of 206 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Artivion to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Artivion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 1 0 3.00 Artivion Competitors 1076 4307 7794 214 2.53

Artivion currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.01%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 43.36%. Given Artivion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Artivion is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Artivion has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artivion’s competitors have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion 0.63% 4.24% 1.63% Artivion Competitors -698.75% -64.96% -17.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $253.23 million -$16.68 million 591.86 Artivion Competitors $1.19 billion $94.79 million 2.02

Artivion’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Artivion beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

