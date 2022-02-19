Automata Network Market Capitalization Achieves $71.79 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $71.79 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

