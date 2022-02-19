Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Autonio has a market cap of $2.62 million and $89,032.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Autonio has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.30 or 0.06858033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,070.92 or 1.00101045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00049476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00051836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

