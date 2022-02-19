Axe Market Cap Reaches $44,577.08 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $44,577.08 and $11,722.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.82 or 0.00302363 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Axe Profile

AXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

