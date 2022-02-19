Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.23

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and traded as high as $9.50. Barloworld shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Investec upgraded shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%.

Barloworld Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

