Beam Market Cap Hits $38.70 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a market capitalization of $38.70 million and $5.99 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00018674 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001021 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,102,160 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.