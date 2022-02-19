BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.91

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and traded as high as C$9.10. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 99,399 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$949.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.42.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

