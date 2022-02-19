Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 64,412 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.78. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

