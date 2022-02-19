Binamon 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.30 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044536 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,756.31 or 0.06873018 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,066.99 or 0.99909224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00051970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

