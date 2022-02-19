BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.23

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and traded as high as $4.36. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 125 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.
BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCorRx Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.
