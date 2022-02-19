Birdchain Tops One Day Volume of $5,187.00 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $104,092.94 and $5,187.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Birdchain has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,779,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

