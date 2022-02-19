BitBall Price Tops $0.0032 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.92 million and $77,658.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,638.73 or 0.99994438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00024154 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018063 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.