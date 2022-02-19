BitCoal Trading 26.8% Lower This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $12,541.75 and approximately $35.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

