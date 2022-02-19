Bitcoin Gold Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.70 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $536.11 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.61 or 0.00077219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00272626 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00091910 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000202 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

