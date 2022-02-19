BitCore Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $134,116.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitCore has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,668.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,693.65 or 0.06790422 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.48 or 0.00286081 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.78 or 0.00770835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00070408 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00397315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.13 or 0.00217123 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

