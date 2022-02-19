BlackRock Inc. Buys 712,101 Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,236,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.23% of SOC Telemed worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the second quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $293.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.05. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

TLMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SOC Telemed from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

