BlackRock Inc. Invests $14.95 Million in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,720,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.67% of Astra Space at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Astra Space alerts:

Astra Space stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Astra Space, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $22.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.