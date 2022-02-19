Blank Wallet Price Hits $0.79 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,702.89 or 0.06788605 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,775.09 or 0.99899558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00049094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

