Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.74. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 337,207 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90.
About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.