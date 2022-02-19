Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.74

Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.74 and traded as high as C$1.74. Bombardier shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 337,207 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.90.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

