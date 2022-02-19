Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 142,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.