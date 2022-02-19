Brokerages Anticipate Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gemini Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ GMTX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. 142,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.23 and a current ratio of 12.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $19.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 436.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

