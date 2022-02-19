Brokerages Anticipate Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Root’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.44). Root posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Root will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($2.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Root.

Several analysts have commented on ROOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Root by 100.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Root by 13.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Root by 31.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its position in Root by 0.6% in the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Root by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

ROOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,690,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,457,332. Root has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $18.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $404 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -1.24.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

