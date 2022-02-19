Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Albany International reported earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Albany International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIN opened at $88.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

