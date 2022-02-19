Brokerages Expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Post $0.73 EPS

Analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s earnings. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 217.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

OMAB stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.48. 37,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,544. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.62. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 12-month low of $44.86 and a 12-month high of $60.53.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $4.3737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,808,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,285,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

