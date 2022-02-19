BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.72

Shares of BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and traded as high as $4.90. BTCS shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 246,380 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in BTCS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

