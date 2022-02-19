Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 26,494 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.32 million and a PE ratio of 5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Buffalo Coal Company Profile (CVE:BUF)

Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,567 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Forbes & Manhattan Coal Corp.

