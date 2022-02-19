Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $33.95 million and approximately $32,351.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00396387 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000113 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.