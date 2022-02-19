Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $176,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 51.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $87.86 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $97.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

