Cannabis Sativa (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.21

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.22. Cannabis Sativa shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 9,166 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDS)
